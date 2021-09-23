Lessons must be learned as we continue to expand green energy capacity - Archibald

Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald said that lessons must be learned as we continue to expand green energy capacity.

Caoimhe Archibald was speaking after the publication of a report by the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee into the north’s Renewable Obligations scheme.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“The Public Accounts Committee report once again highlights that lessons from this scheme must be learned.

“However, it is also clear that the incentive schemes provided the basis for our renewable electricity targets to be met and exceeded.

“Looking to the future, it is important that the recommendations of this report, and an Audit Office report which preceded it, are implemented along with those of the RHI report.

“The new Energy Strategy must ensure there is a robust regulatory framework in place to expand our green energy capacity while ensuring all legislative and operational safeguards.

"Next week my party colleague John O'Dowd's small scale green energy legislation will be debated in the Assembly.

This bill would provide the opportunity for homes, farms, small businesses, community groups and co-ops to generate green electricity from small-scale generators such as wind turbines or solar panels and receive a guaranteed minimum price when they sell it to the grid, hence encouraging such projects and giving greater ownership of those projects to communities.”