Archibald welcomes confirmation of opening for applications to High Street Voucher Scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the confirmation of the opening of the applications of the High Street Voucher Scheme.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The Economy Minister wrote to MLAs today confirming the opening date of Monday 27th September for online applications.

"The legislation for the scheme has also now been laid and comes into effect from tomorrow.

"This scheme will be greatly welcomed by hard-pressed businesses in towns and villages across the north and I strongly encourage everyone to support local businesses who have kept us going over the past 18 months.

"I would also again urge the DUP Economy Minister to revisit his decision not to include 16 and 17 year-olds in the scheme.

"This scheme is designed to encourage people back into shops, cafes and other businesses, and including 16 and 17 year-olds would support that."