It has taken a pandemic for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to see Sinn Féin was right on workers’ rights - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said that it has taken a pandemic for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to see that Sinn Féin was right on matters such as a living wage, occupational pensions, statutory sick pay, and other worker benefits.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The reports today that the government wants to see major dividends for all workers arising out of the pandemic are to be welcomed.

“But it should not be forgotten that it has taken the devastating impact of this pandemic for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to agree with what Sinn Féin has been advocating for decades on workers’ rights.

“Workers should not have had to endure a pandemic to have the benefits of a living wage, an occupational pension, or a statutory sick pay scheme. These should be the minimum benefits that workers should have.

“For years, Sinn Féin has advocated for these benefits while Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and other regressive actors spewed nonsense about magic money trees – it goes to show that, with the political will, these things can be done.

“I welcome the reports that the government is considering implementing long-standing Sinn Féin policy. But, as ever, I do not trust them to properly deliver for workers.

“I will be sure to continue advocating for these benefits and pushing the government to finally do the right thing by workers.”