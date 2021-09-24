Fr Molloy cover-up exacerbated by refusal to establish a commission of investigation - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny has accused the Department of Justice of exacerbating and facilitating the cover-up of the killing of Fr Niall Molloy as a result of their failure to establish a commission of investigation.

Fr Molloy was killed in a savage attack on July 8th 1985. But, 36 years later, no explanation of the events that led to his death have been established.

His death and the events surrounding it, including the involvement of a well-connected family, were recently the focus of an RTÉ documentary.

Teachta Kenny, after discussions with Fr Molloy’s family in recent weeks, said:

“This cover-up began on the evening of July 8th 1985, and it is continuing even now.

“Fr Molloy - a parish priest, an uncle, a brother, a son – had his life brutally ended on that night in 1985. The immediate reaction by those disclosing his death to Gardaí at the time was ‘how can we keep this quiet?’ and little has changed since then.

“The refusal of the Minister to establish a commission of investigation is just a further reflection of the attitude of the establishment to this entire injustice. It is a case of ‘move on, there’s nothing to see here’.

“The failures in this case are far-reaching – a failure of Gardaí to adequately investigate, a failure of the judiciary to hold a fair and transparent trial, and a failure by the family whose home Fr Molloy was killed in to fully cooperate and truthfully account for their actions on the evening of July 8th 1985.

“The treatment of that family is in stark contrast to the treatment of the Hayes family in Kerry, who were only recently vindicated after the trauma inflicted on them by the same state bodies that have refused to bring those responsible for Fr Molloy’s death to account.

“It is a very clear example of the division between the treatment of the wealthy and well-connected, and the treatment of the working class.

“Fr Molloy’s family will not stop seeking justice for the vicious killing of their uncle and brother. This quest, although hampered by the refusal to establish an investigation, will not end here.”