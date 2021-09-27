Shocking deterioration of patients’ physical and mental health highlights impact of lengthy healthcare waiting lists – Mark Ward TD

Commenting on this week’s launch of Sinn Féin’s ‘Waiting List Experience Survey,’, Mark Ward said that urgent action is needed “in the face of a tsunami of delayed and missed care which is barrelling down on the health service.”

Teachta Ward said that this is particularly needed in Dublin Mid-Westgiven the excessive waiting lists in Tallaght University Hospital.

Teachta Wardsaid:

“HSE waiting lists in Tallaght are in excess of 38,747.

“Patients are waiting longer than ever to receive care.

‘1 in 5 consultant posts are either vacant or filled on a temporary basis despite a sufficient graduate outturn from our education system.

There are 43 consultant posts not filled on a permanent basis with 15 vacant in Tallaght UniversityHospital.

“The health service is at crisis point and it is not fit for purpose. Action is needed now.

“Everywhere we look in the health service, from waiting lists to Covid-19 to the cyberattack, there is a fire to be put out and an emergency to be tackled. It is limping from crisis to crisis.

“We need an urgent plan to catch up on missed care, reduce waiting lists, and deliver a top class, universal public health service.

“We need fresh start with a system which is fair for workers, equitable for patients, efficient, and modern.

“Sinn Féin will be outlining major initiatives we would fund in our Alternative Budget this year to deliver an Irish National Health Service.

“Above all else, we need a political class and a Government with the will to tackle waiting lists.”