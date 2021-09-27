McAleer hails success of Balmoral show

West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer has commended the organisers of another successful Balmoral Show.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“The annual Balmoral Show is the highlight of the rural and farming year for thousands of local people.

“It is a fantastic showcase of the talent and creativity of our rural communities and a platform for businesses, livestock showing and a multitude of stakeholders.

“I had the privilege of attending on two days last week and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to engage with the public.

“It was very clear that farmers are deeply concerned about the implications of Brexit for future farm support and what the new agriculture policy will mean for their livelihoods.

“Many farmers also expressed concern about the possible implications of the Climate Change Bills for their businesses and given that we are currently scrutinising both bills on the Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs committee, I found the engagements to be an extremely beneficial consultation exercise.

“I want to commend the organisers for what was yet another excellent Balmoral Show.

“This was the antidote that everyone needed in the midst of the pandemic and the various uncertainties in the agrifood industry at this time.”