Finucane welcomes jobs boost at ASOS tech hub

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed news that ASOS will create 184 new jobs in Belfast and open a new tech hub in the city.

The North Belfast MP said:

“News that fashion giant ASOS will create 184 jobs and a new tech hub in Belfast is a welcome boost.

“This will help drive millions of pounds into the local economy and create good, high quality jobs and opportunities.

“Ireland is quickly becoming a world-leader in delivering high quality software and technology for major companies around the globe.

“Attracting investment and creating jobs is key to our recovery from the pandemic as we begin to rebuild our economy.”