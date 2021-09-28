Time for unionist politicians to accept reality of the Protocol - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA and Minister in the Executive, Declan Kearney has said it’s time for political unionists accept realities, and seize the opportunities of the Protocol to create jobs and investment.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“The Protocol is an international agreement painstakingly negotiated between the EU and the British government as a consequence of the Brexit championed by the DUP.

“This is the same Brexit calamity which has sparked chaos in Britain over recent days with fuel and petrol shortages, empty shelves and dysfunction. From the beginning Sinn Féin predicted that Brexit would be bad for Britain, as well as Ireland.

“The Protocol exists to try and mitigate the worst implications of a hard Brexit for businesses and citizens in the north. There is no credible alternative. It will not be renegotiated. It is here to stay.

“The focus now must be on full and flexible implementation of the Protocol to give certainty and stability for local businesses and wider society.

“Businesses, manufacturers, farmers must be allowed to seize the opportunities to create jobs and investment, and maximise the unprecedented access to EU and British markets which the Protocol provides.

“It is past time for unionist and Tory politicians to accept the reality that the Protocol will not be wished away or renegotiated. They should use their influence through the existing Joint Framework to optimise the actual opportunities which exist.”