Department of Education must meet its statutory duty to Irish Medium Education – Pat Sheehan

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson in the North, Pat Sheehan MLA, has criticised the Department of Education in their failure to produce an online learning resource to tackle bullying, in Irish.

A question had been submitted querying why the resources had been provided in 12 other languages at the beginning of September but not published in Irish.

Pat Sheehan said:

“There are over 7,000 children in the Irish Medium Sector across the North.’

"This is not the first time that resources have been published with no thought or care given to the IME Sector.

“There have been numerous shortcomings by the Department during the pandemic in providing resources in the language of instruction and conversation to Irish Medium Schools.

"This particular resource has been published in 12 separate languages, we are fully in support of all children from all linguistic backgrounds availing of these resources, but they should be made available in Irish as a point of routine.

“We need not remind the department of their statutory duty to the Irish Medium Sector yet again.”

Is gá don Roinn Oideachais freastal ar an earnáil Ghaeilge – Pádraig Ó Síochán

Tá an Roinn Oideachais cáinte ag Urlabhraí Oideachais Shinn Féin ó thuaidh, Pat Sheehan CTR, as a teip acmhainní oideachais ar líne le gabháil i ngléic leis an tromaíocht, a fhoilsiú i nGaeilge.

Cuireadh ceist ag fiafraigh an chúis gur foilsíodh na hacmhainní i 12 teanga eagsúil ach nár foilsíodh i nGaeilge iad.

Dúirt Ó Síochán;

“Tá níos mó na 7,000 stócach in earnáil an Ghaeloideachais ó thuaidh.

“Ní seo an chéad uair gur foilsíodh acmhainní beag beann ar an earnáil IME.

"Tá neart samplaí de laigí na Roinne i rith thréimhse na pandéime ag cur acmhainní i dteangaidh an mhúinte agus chomhrá ar fáil do Ghaelscoileanna.

“Foilsíodh an acmhainn seo i 12 teangaidh eagsúil, tacaíonn muid go mór leis na páistí ag fháil na hacmhainní seo ina gcúlra teangaidh, ach ba cheart iad a fhoilsiú i nGaeilge mar mhodh gnáthaimh.

“Ná cuirimis i gcuimhne don Roinn a dualgas reachtúil i leith an earnáil Gaeloideachais.”