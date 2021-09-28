Flynn welcomes mental health funding for community groups

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed money for mental health services.



The additional £8.7m provided through the Community Foundation will go to 30 projects across the north.

The party’s spokesperson for mental health said:

“The support provided to community groups and organisations through the mental health support fund has the potential to make a real difference to lives and communities.

“The negative impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt and experienced by so many people. I am deeply concerned that many people are struggling to access mental health services and struggling with mental ill health when support is out there.

“I believe this additional funding will provide a welcome boost to many communities to provide much-needed counselling, peer support and trauma support services.

“Long-term investment is needed in supporting sustainable community services and statutory services, especially in expanding access to vital services."