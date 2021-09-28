Dáil debate to take place on scandal at CUMH - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD today raised the scandal at Cork University Maternity Hospital, from where the organs of eighteen babies were sent to Belgium and incinerated without the consent or knowledge of the bereaved parents.

Raising the shocking news with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Ms McDonald called for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to answer questions in the Dáil.

The Sinn Féin Leader welcomed the support from Mr Martin and cross party agreement for a Dáil debate.

Ms McDonald said:

"We can only imagine the extreme hurt and distress that those families are now experiencing. We need to know why this happened. That we get answers to questions is the very least we owe to these parents who are going through a living nightmare.

"This is not the first scandal or upset around organ retention. It is beyond belief that we are at this point.

"Minister Donnelly coming before the Dáil and a full debate will be a first step in getting answers and assurances for those families in particular, and for the wider community."