Health Minister must make statement to Assembly over neurology allegations – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called on the health minister to make a statement to the Assembly over new serious allegations made in a documentary about the Neurology Scandal.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I have serious concerns about allegations raised on last night’s programme about the doctor whose work is being investigated in the neurology scandal.

“This has further eroded confidence in the public inquiry for those affected and their families. I have written to the health minister to come before the Assembly and make a statement on these fresh allegations.

“I will also raise concerns at tomorrow’s Health Committee, including asking that head of the public inquiry, Brett Lockhart, answers questions before the committee about the impact of last night’s allegations on the work of the inquiry.

“These patients are entitled to answers about what happened and to get to the full truth to make sure that it can never happen again.”