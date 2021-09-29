A Living Wage must be secured for workers - Louise O'Reilly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, said that in the face of the rising costs of goods and services that a Living Wage must be secured for workers.
Speaking this morning, Teachta O’Reilly said:
“The rising cost of goods and services, and especially the rising cost of rents, has led the Living Wage Technical Group to recommend that the Living Wage increase by 60 cents to €12.90.
“A Living Wage is the minimum income necessary for a single adult in full-time employment to meet their basic needs and afford an acceptable standard of living.
“In the past number of months there has been increases in rents, transport, and energy costs which has meant the cost of living has increased for workers.
“As a result, the Living Wage Technical Group have calculated that the living wage needs to increase to €12.90 to ensure that workers are not living in poverty.
“Sinn Féin has a published plan outlining how we would introduce a Living Wage, whilst also protecting financially vulnerable businesses.
“Indeed, in 2019, Sinn Féin brought forward a motion in the Dáil calling for the then government to recognise the huge contribution low paid workers make to the Irish economy and to introduce a Living Wage, with appropriate legal protections for those small or medium-sized enterprises who can show they cannot afford it.
“This motion was passed by the Dáil and supported by politicians from across the political spectrum.
“Sinn Féin is the party of the Living Wage and in government we will deliver on this.”