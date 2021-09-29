‘Extortionate gas price hike a blow for families’ – Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said the ‘extortionate hike’ in gas prices announced by Firmus today is a major blow for families in the Belfast area.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“News that Firmus are set to increase gas prices by almost 33% is another blow for families, particularly those living in the Belfast area.

“This extortionate hike means the average gas bill in a home will rise by £182 per year.

“Many workers, families and pensioners are still reeling at the Tories’ plans to hike national insurance contributions and scrap the £20 Universal Credit Uplift.

“The reality is, this hike will hit those who can least afford it the hardest and further push people into poverty, particularly over winter when the demand for fuel is much higher.

"Energy companies need to support families, particularly those who can least afford these hikes – that's the message I will be giving to the utility regulator.”