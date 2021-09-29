Thomas Gould TD and Órlaithí Flynn MLA launch All-Island Recovery Charter

Sinn Féin Dáil spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD and Stormont spokesperson on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Órlaithí Flynn MLA have today launched Sinn Féin’s All-Island Addiction Recovery Charter.

Teachta Gould said:

“Sinn Féin have a vision for this island - a vision of an island that is inclusive and supportive of those on recovery journeys.

“This Charter outlines the rights that we believe people in Recovery should have. Sinn Féin recognises that addiction can affect anyone. It can be very visible and public to the person and community such as with substances, or it can be hidden and undetected for length periods of time such as with gambling.

“We have focus-grouped this Charter with people in Recovery because we believe that those with lived experiences are vital to policy development.

“This month we have seen some wonderful recovery celebrations by stakeholders, groups and people in recovery. The positive message they have sent, that recovery is possible, is one Sinn Fein will work towards.”

West Belfast MLA, Órlaithí Flynn said:

“For those who are in recovery, living in poverty creates a web of additional major barriers - limiting the ability to socialise, own a car, insurance, gym membership, rent.

“The key rights in the Charter are:

Housing

Accessible healthcare services

Training, development and education

Pursue meaningful discrimination-free employment

Be free from discrimination

Moving forward in recovery

Becoming a valued member of communities

Meaningful participation and decision-making

“While no recovery journey will be easy, we believe that these rights will offer people the support they need to succeed in their journey.

“The right to live free from discrimination is integral to a successful journey through recovery. We need to work together to destigmatise substance use at every level – from policy to community attitudes.

“Sinn Fein will continue to work across the island for equality, integrity and fairness for everybody.”