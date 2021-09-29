McDonald urges Taoiseach to intervene on behalf of Stardust families

Sinn Féin Leader and Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald has urged the Taoiseach to intervene to remove the barriers being experienced by the Stardust families in accessing legal aid for the inquest.

Ms McDonald stated that it is very wrong that the families are experiencing yet another blockage in their pursuit of truth and justice.

Addressing the Taoiseach in Dáil this afternoon, The Dublin Central TD said:

“The families have recently learnt that the Department has not engaged with the Legal Aid Board since the Regulation was signed, nor has the necessary budget been provided by the Department for their legal costs associated with the Inquest.

“It is deeply unfair on the families to have the state put up continuous blockages when its stated position is that it wants to do all it can to support them.

"They have had to fight too hard for too long. This matter surely should have been resolved between the Department and the Legal Aid Board in advance of the Regulation being signed and not left for the families to deal with.

“It is simply unacceptable for the Department to take the position that this is a matter between the Legal Aid Board and the families. I urge the Taoiseach to intervene on behalf of the families as a matter of urgency.”