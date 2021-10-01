Further Sláintecare resignation "questions Government commitment to healthcare reform" - David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that a further resignation over failures to implement healthcare reform indicates a lack of belief in the Minister for Health to deliver on Sláintecare commitments.
Teachta Cullinane said:
"The fourth resignation connected to Sláintecare yesterday evening further underlines the lack of trust in this Government to deliver healthcare reform.
"The Minister for Health must step into the breach, take responsibility, take charge, and ensure that the Department, Health Service, and stakeholders are all facing the same direction.
"There can be no room for hesitation in implementing these major reforms. We need to have confidence in the Government's commitment and ability to deliver.
"If I was Minister for Health, I would ensure a €1.4bn boost to health and social care next year to deliver on core commitments of Sláintecare - widening access to GP care, removing private healthcare from public hospitals, and expanding hospital and community capacity.
"These are commitments backed by the Oireachtas and endorsed by the public.
"There can be no institutional pushback or blocks by vested interests against the democratic agreement on universal healthcare."