Community “shocked and saddened” following Kilcoo road death

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathy Mason has said the local community are “shocked” and “saddened” following the death of a man in a car crash on the Castlewellan Road.

Cllr Mason said:

“The local community has been shocked and saddened at the death of a man in a car crash on the Castlewellan Road near Kilcoo.

“Another person was also injured in the incident, and I hope they make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who died.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”