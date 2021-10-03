O’Neill calls on Tories to scrap ‘cruel and heartless’ Universal Credit cut

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has called on the British government to scrap its ‘vicious cut’ to the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

Speaking after the leaders of the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Senedd and the Stormont Assembly wrote to Boris Johnson calling on him to abandon these plans, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Plans by the British government to scrap the £20 Universal Credit uplift are heartless and must be scrapped.

“This cut is a huge blow to thousands of working families and the most vulnerable in the north, particularly at a time when electricity and fuel costs are through the roof.

“Boris Johnson and his Tory cabinet haven’t a clue and don’t care what a cut of £20 a week means to families struggling to feed their children and heat their homes.

“These families need support after a traumatic 18 months, not pushed further into hardship by a Tory government that cares nothing for the needs of ordinary people.

“Today, along with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, we are speaking with one voice; Boris Johnson and the Tories should reverse this decision and end this attack on ordinary people.”