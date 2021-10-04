Stormont House legacy mechanisms need to be implemented in full - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the Stormont House legacy mechanisms need to be implemented in full.

And he said that Boris Johnson’s Tory government need to listen to the voices of victims following comments from British Secretary of State about legislation for an amnesty for British state forces.

The north Belfast MLA said:

“The British secretary of state has once again laid bare what victims know, the British government will put British state forces above the law and above the needs of victims.

"British armed forces cannot be placed above the rule of law and accountability.

"And victims of the conflict and their families cannot be denied access to the courts in pursuit of truth and justice.

“Boris Johnson’s Tory government needs to listen to the voices of victims and their families.

“They should withdraw their controversial amnesty proposals for state forces outlined in his government’s command paper on the 14th July and instead commit to fully implementing the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.”