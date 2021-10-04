Government must scrap proposed Carbon Tax increase – Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD has called on the government to scrap planned increases in the Carbon Tax due in Budget 2022.

The increases arise from the government threat to increase carbon tax by €7.50 per tonne in every budget up to 2029. Government now intend to raise carbon tax to €41 per tonne in this year’s budget.

Teachta Carthy said:

“Workers and families across Ireland are facing a cost-of-living crisis. The Carbon Tax is adding to that.

“The tax, lauded as an incentive for people to reduce carbon emission, fails to recognise that most of those impacted have no credible alternative to their current car or heating system. The Carbon Tax is simply a charge for them going about their daily business.

“In most parts of Ireland workers and families do not have access to a public transport system. But they will see costs of motor fuel rise further by as much as €1.50 per tank.

“The recently announced gas and electricity bill hikes have been a huge blow to those already struggling to make ends meet. The government plan to respond by increasing their gas costs by another €13 per bill because of the carbon tax alone.

“On top of this the price of 900-litre tank of kerosene will rise by nearly €20 per tank. Coal and briquettes will see rises of 89c and 20c per bag or bale. People will be cold in their houses just so government TDs can sit in their warm offices and believe that they are tackling the climate crisis.

“Farmers will be doubly hit as the carbon tax, from which farm contractors are not exempt, will see their costs rise for almost all contracted activities.

“In fact, the carbon tax hike will impact on the costs of goods for every household and business as prices for hauled produce will soar further.

“And, the worst part is that increase will have absolutely no impact on carbon emissions.

“The minimal response by government which is centred on the fuel allowance shows how out-of-touch this government is. The fuel allowance doesn’t come close to the costs of heating for those who are eligible. Most workers and families don’t qualify anyway and they are expected to face additional charges coming directly from government at a time when they are already stretched by over-priced rents, mortgages, childcare, insurance and utility costs.

“Government must scrap the proposed increase ahead of the budget.”