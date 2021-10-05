Neurology patients entitled to answers after Watt is allowed to resign

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the anger and hurt of former patients of the doctor at the centre of the Neurology Inquiry, Michael Watt, has been compounded by him being allowed to resign.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“The former patients of Michael Watt are dismayed and outraged that he has been allowed to resign having failed to give evidence to the public inquiry.

“Thousands of people were misdiagnosed and mistreated and still feel the impact today.

“Their anger and hurt been compounded by his resignation.

“Yesterday I made a statement to the Assembly regarding the conduct of Michael Watt, his former patients are angry and hurt.

“The General Medical Council have expressed their disappointment ‘that the Medical Practitioners Tribunal has allowed Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure as we felt it was in the public interest for the allegations to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way’.

“These patients are entitled to answers about what happened and to get to the full truth to make sure that it can never happen again.

“I will be asking the Health Minister to confirm that this resignation will not impact on the Public Inquiry.”