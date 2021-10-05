Wastewater investment needed to build homes - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has called for long-term sustainable investment into the north’s failing sewerage and wastewater network to facilitate the building of homes and businesses.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“There are well over 100 towns and areas in the north where wastewater infrastructure is at capacity due to historic underinvestment.

“This means houses, businesses and development in general is being denied planning permission because there is no capacity in the wastewater network.

“NIWater have long warned of the economic impact this issue will have on the north’s development.

“Not only this but it would also be a further risk to the environment and to our watercourses from pollution.

“At the Assembly today I stressed the need for long-term sustainable investment into the north’s failing sewerage and wastewater network so we can properly address these capacity constraints.

“I have called on the Infrastructure Minister Mallon to ensure wastewater capacity issues are addressed across the north and to extend the Belfast centric Living with Water Program to areas such as Newry.

“Promoting regional equality is a priority for Sinn Féin."