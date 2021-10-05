Government insistence on proceeding with Carbon Tax hike confirms they are out of touch - Matt Carthy TD

The government’s insistence on proceeding with carbon tax hikes in next week’s budget confirms that they are out of touch with the realities of many workers and families who are facing a cost-of-living crisis, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has warned.

Teachta Carthy was speaking following his engagement with Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil today when the Minister confirmed that the government planned to proceed with the tax increases despite the pressures on families and despite the fact that most of those impacted will be unable to source alternatives to their current motor or heating system.

Teachta Carthy told the Minister:

“Many Irish workers and families are facing a cost-of-living crisis.

“They are burdened with the highest mortgage rates in the eurozone; and among the highest rents, childcare, insurance and utility costs in the world.

“There have been over 30 price hike announcements from Irish energy suppliers already this year, some suppliers have raised prices several times.

“The government’s proposed response is to add to the cost of living by increasing the carbon tax yet again in this year’s budget – pushing an extra €1.50 on a fill of motor fuel, an extra €13 on the average gas bill and an extra €20 per tank of home heating oil.

“Minister, do you understand that many families can not afford these price hikes, which will be subject to VAT?

“Will you commit to scrapping the proposed carbon tax hike considering most of those impacted have no alternative their current car or heating system?”

Speaking following the confirmation from Minister Coveney that government intend to proceed with the carbon tax hike, Teachta Carthy said:

“This is further confirmation that the government is out-of-touch to the realities facing ordinary workers and families who will be hit hardest by the carbon tax hike. Sinn Féin will this week deliver our alternative budget which will show how we can put workers and families first, without increasing carbon taxes, while providing for measures that will actually help reduce carbon emissions. There is still time for government parties to give a break to hard-pressed families.”