Burns needs to stop the stalling and implement legacy agreement - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has reiterated the need for full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement to deal with legacy.

The North Belfast representative also reminded new NIO Minister Conor Burns of the firm rejection of the British government’s amnesty plans by all political parties in the north.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Comments this morning by NIO Minister Conor Burns which attempt to wash the British government’s hands of dealing with legacy have again exposed the disrespect the Tories have for victims and families.

“There is a consensus among parties that the ludicrous amnesty plans set out by Boris Johnson’s government are a non starter and a slap in the face to victims’ and families.

“These proposals are designed with one clear objective in mind; to put British state forces above the rule of law and to block families from taking legacy cases to the courts.

“Conor Burns stating that if the parties can agree a way forward then the British government is 'all ears' simply emphasises his lack of knowledge and his sheer disregard for victims.

“The two governments and the political parties agreed the legacy structures in the Stormont House Agreement and the British government have been dragging their feet and stalling ever since.

“If the British government is serious about dealing with legacy, that it needs to stop stalling and implement that agreement in a human rights compliant manner to give families access to truth and justice.”