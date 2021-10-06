Confirmation that PSNI will investigate abuse in Mother & Baby homes ‘welcome’ - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the announcement that the PSNI will investigate abuse over many decades at Mother and Baby homes.

And she will be calling on the Chief Constable at tomorrow’s Policing Board meeting to ensure a full and thorough investigation takes place.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The announcement by the PSNI that they will investigate decades of horrific sexual and physical abuse within mother and baby homes, magdalene laundries and workhouses is welcome.

“Women and children suffered decades of barbaric abuse within these institutions and this is an important step forward in the journey for truth and justice for victims and survivors.

“I will be urging the Chief Constable at tomorrow’s Policing Board meeting to ensure that his officers do all in their power to finally get justice for those abused at these homes.

“What we also need to see is the establishment of a full public inquiry in line with the recommendations made by the Truth Recovery Design Panel into these institutions.

“The women and children who were abused in these homes must finally get accountability and acknowledgement of the pain and suffering inflicted on them in these institutions.”