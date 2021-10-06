Belfast City Hall dims lights in opposition to universal credit cuts - Beattie

“Belfast City Hall has dimmed the lights this evening to mark our clear opposition to this cruel and heartless Tory attack on those in society who are struggling to make ends meet.“From today, Boris Johnson and his cronies have taken £80 a month out of the pockets of many working families and those who are struggling most in our communities.

“This Tory cut will impose further hardship on families who already face the daunting reality of deciding whether to heat their home or put food on the table for their children. No family should ever be in this predicament.

"The message from Belfast is clear tonight, it is time to give workers, families and communities a break.“Sinn Féin will continue to stand firmly in opposition to Tory cuts and for the rights of workers, families and those struggling in our communities.”