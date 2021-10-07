Ban on rent increases only way to tackle rental crisis - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Housing to stop dithering and to immediately introduce a complete ban on rent increases for new and existing tenancies.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Darragh O’Brien claims he is ‘pushing for’ a new rent cap of 2%. Pushing for any change that is not a total ban on rent increases is of little comfort to renters.

“Firstly, if the 4% rent cap introduced by Fine Gael didn’t work, the proposed 2% from Darragh O’ Brien won’t work as there are too many loopholes.

“Furthermore, any revised cap limit will not apply to new rentals coming on the market.

“Also, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) doesn’t have sufficient staff or resources to police the existing regulations as new tenancies and existing rental properties continue to circumvent the law.

“It is not clear from the Minister’s musings in the media if he has cabinet approval for his proposed 2% rent cap.

“The only way to provide tenants with some respite is to ban rent increases for new and existing tenancies, substantially increase funding for the delivery of affordable cost rental homes; and introduce a refundable tax credit worth one month’s rent.”