Garda Commissioner must establish specialised investigation into mother and baby homes abuses - Martin Kenny TD and Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, and spokesperson on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Kathleen Funchion TD, have jointly called on the Garda Commissioner to launch a special investigation into the crimes that occurred in Ireland's mother and baby homes.

Teachta Kenny said:

“We have had the Report into the Mother and Baby Homes, which is something I felt was whitewashed to an extent.

“Survivors of these horrific institutions were unhappy with some of the evidence that the commission accepted.

“But what was clear from the results of the report is that a number of very serious crimes were committed, including assault, kidnapping and forced adoption.

“We are hopeful that the Garda Commissioner would establish a specialised investigation team to criminally investigate the abuse these survivors suffered.

“These women deserve justice through legal avenues now, and the state has a duty to support them in every way possible.”

Teachta Funchion said:

“My Sinn Féin colleagues in the north are currently considering a criminal investigation through the PSNI, and I think we need to mirror those efforts here through An Garda Síochána.

“It is clear to many of us that these women and their children experienced physical and mental abuse at the hands of those within the mother and baby homes, and Magdalene laundries.

“Some of the women imprisoned were also victims of sexual abuse that was never investigated or reported to Gardaí.

“As part of our discussions on the commission of investigation, we also know that there were a huge number of illegal and forced adoptions, and instances of baby smuggling and kidnapping.

“Some arms of the state were complicit in keeping this abuse hidden, and some still are.

“Teachta Kenny and I want this investigated as a criminal matter. Those responsible for it need to be held to account because these women and their babies deserve justice.”