Restore the right to retire at 65 - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said that the government must restore the right to retire at 65.

Teachta O'Reilly was speaking as the Cabinet discussed the report of the Pensions Commission; which recommends that the age of eligibility be increased in the coming years.

The Dublin-Fingal TD said:

“The establishment of the Pensions Commission was a political stroke pulled by the government last year to get them off the hook of having to deal with the fact that people want the right to be able to retire at 65 to be restored.

“A year of dithering and delay isn’t acceptable and cannot continue, and the government must commit to restoring the right to retire at 65.

“This is a fundamental issue of dignity for workers. When they reach 65, after a lifetime of work, workers deserve the choice to retire, or to continue working in their jobs.

“This is about choice - workers who wish to work beyond the age of 65 must be allowed to do so.

“Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that this change is delivered and will continue to hold the government to account on their responsibility to listen to workers and to treat them fairly.”