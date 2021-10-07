British Government should stop political game playing & seriously engage with the EU Commission - Kearney

Sinn Féin Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has called on the British Government to stop the political game playing and properly engage in the Joint Framework with the EU.

The Executive Minister and South Antrim MLA said:

“Sinn Féin welcomes the reiteration today by European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, of his commitment to finding practical and ambitious solutions to ensure smooth operation of the Protocol.

“During a recent visit to Ireland, Maroš Šefčovič, and his team from the European Commission listened attentively to the views and concerns of local businesses on implementation of the Protocol. They have now taken these views on board and are actively working to produce a package of proposals.

"The pragmatism of the EU is in stark contrast to the rhetoric on display this week at the Tory party conference.

"The British Government must stop hyping up tensions and playing stupid political games.

"It is time for the British Government to begin seriously engaging with the EU in the Joint Committee to find solutions that will guarantee simplicity, certainty and stability for local businesses.

“Sinn Féin looks forward to studying the EU proposals, with an expectation these will help resolve existing disruptions, and optimise the dual market access now available to the north.”