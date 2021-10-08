Minister must resource Councils to take legal action over Mica and Pyrite defective blocks - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on Minister Darragh O'Brien to put his money where his mouth is and to resource local authorities to take legal action against suppliers of Mica and Pyrite defective blocks.
Teachta Ó Broin said:
“The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said legal action should be taken against those responsible for defective blocks in Donegal, Mayo and elsewhere.
"If he is genuine about this he should put his money where his mouth is and resource Local Authorities to take this legal action.
“Local Authorities and the Department have known about the defective block scandal since at least 2012. That real enforcement action has not been taken place to date beggars belief. There should be no further delay.
“Affected homeowners should not have to pay for the mistakes and negligence of others. Nor should the taxpayer be left with the full bill. Those responsible must also be held to account and made pay their fair share.
“The people from across the country who are taking to streets today on the defective blocks that have destroyed their homes need access to a redress scheme.
“However, the suppliers of these materials, if they are still trading, should also be held liable for their defective products.
“Local authorities must have the resources to legally pursue these suppliers."