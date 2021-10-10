British government should stop 'game playing' and work with EU to find solutions - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson and minister in the northern Executive Declan Kearney MLA said the British government must stop ‘game playing’ and work with the EU to find practical solutions on the Protocol.

Speaking after comments by the British chief negotiator Lord Frost ahead of EU proposals to tackle practical problems being presented this week, the party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“The EU is actively working on practical solutions to ensure that the Protocol can work effectively and smoothly.

“It is an international agreement painstakingly agreed between the EU and British government – it’s not up for renegotiation.

“Rather then whipping up tensions and political game playing, the British government should begin working with the EU in the Joint Committee to find solutions that will guarantee the simplicity, certainty and stability that local businesses need to maximise the opportunities to create jobs and investment.

“It’s expected that the EU will deliver its response to the British government’s Command Paper this week with proposals to resolve East-West trade.

“We look forward to studying the EU proposals, with optimism that they can help resolve existing disruptions and the dual market access now available to the north - we would encourage others to do the same rather than dialling up the rhetoric.”