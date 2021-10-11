Traffic calming measures required at St Bernadette's School, Quaryvale - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward has called on South Dublin County Council to place traffic calming measures in the vicinity of St Bernadette’s School in Quarryvale.

Residents have contacted Deputy Ward a with concerns after at least two accidents and several near misses were reported at the school.

Teachta Ward said:

“I have called on South Dublin County Council to urgently place traffic calming measures on the roads leading to St Bernadette’s National School in Quarryvale.

“There are no traffic calming measures from the Cold Cut Road roundabout to the School.

“There is a long stretch of road on Greenfort Crescent and Greenfort Avenue that have no traffic calming measures. Several residents have already submitted forms to the Council as requested last year.

“There have been a number near misses and two accidents that I am aware of recently.

“Also, the criteria for suitable ramps locations are from curb to curb and near public lighting. There is a location on Greenfort Avenue suitable, but the public lighting is obstructed by a tree .

“I have asked that the Council look at traffic calming measures leading to this busy school as a matter of urgency.”