Ferguson welcomes £3m boost for local communities

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed news that an extra £3 million will be made available to support local communities by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome £3 million of additional funding for the Community Support Programme announced today by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

“This scheme, rolled by local councils and community and advice organisations, has been a lifeline for so many families in our community during the pandemic.

“Having worked to deliver this scheme in Derry, I have seen first-hand the powerful community response made possible by people and local groups working together with the support of the Communities Minister.

“This boost is particularly welcome at a time when the Tories have slashed the £20 Universal Credit uplift and ended the furlough scheme – this funding will allow local community organisations to continue providing a first-class service.”