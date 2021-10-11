Closure of JMC devastating blow for workers

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the closure of JMC construction company will be a huge blow for its workers and their families.

Mr O'Dowd said :

“The closure will see over 100 workers losing their jobs through no fault of their own.

“Those workers have rights and entitlements which must be honoured including their wages and redundancies.

"I will be engaging with all the relevant authorities to ensure those workers who have lost their jobs receive the monies owed to them and their families.”