DCC CEO remarks to UCD Students’ Union completely inappropriate - Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education Rose Conway-Walsh TD has hit out at comments made by Dublin County Council CEO Owen Keegan in correspondence with the UCD Students’ Union.

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“The comments showed a level of contempt for the challenges facing students that is completely inappropriate for any individual, particularly one in such a senior position.

“Students are in the midst of an accommodation crisis. He is the CEO of the local authority with more purpose-built student accommodation than any other.

“The students’ union are right to be very concerned about Dublin City Local Authority granting permission to student accommodation providers to operate as tourists accommodation instead.

“Student unions should be treated with respect when they attempt to engage on these issues.

“His office should be reaching out to student representatives on a regular basis, not dismissing their legitimate concerns with glib remarks.

“He should apologise immediately to the UCD Students’ Union, and indeed to all students in Ireland, for his remarks.”