British Government amnesty plan would cover up Glenanne Gang collusion - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the British Government amnesty proposal is about protecting British state forces including those involved in the murder of Irish citizens following an admission by a member of the Glenanne Gang on the high levels of collusion.

Gerry Kelly said:

"Glenanne Gang member, Garfield Beattie, admitted in court that every Catholic murdered by the UVF in Armagh and Tyrone during the 1970's was killed using British Army weapons.

"This admission comes as no surprise to many of us who are only too aware of the extraordinary levels of collusion that existed between British state forces and loyalist death squads.

"The proposed British Government amnesty is designed to cover-up their involvement in state killings, in collusion, and to protect those in the highest echelons of the British establishment that directed the state murder of Irish citizens.

"This attempt by the British Government to shut the door on victims and families accessing the truth and justice, and to deny them their day in court, is absolutely shameful.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for the implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner.”