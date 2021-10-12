Sinn Féin seek urgent clarification on budget allocation for Mica Redress

Donegal Sinn Féin TDs Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have called on the government to urgently clarify the full extent of their Budget 2022 allocation for Mica Redress.

Their call follows confirmation that there is only an additional €20 million allocated to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme for next year.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

"In Sinn Féin's alternative budget, we made it clear that €200 million would be required next year to deliver 100% Redress to our families with crumbling homes.

“This allocation would grow year on year as a new fit for purpose scheme is rolled out in Donegal and in all of the affected counties.

"We made this fully costed commitment based on close consultation with the leading Mica Redress campaigners.

“The government knows that this is the level of financial commitment required and the allocation of an additional €20 million by them next year rather than the additional €160 million that Sinn Féin have called for is deeply worrying for the families who are desperately waiting for good news and hope.”

Teachta Doherty said:

"We are calling on the government to urgently clarify their intentions. Do they intend to introduce a supplementary budget to allocate the necessary money to this redress scheme?

“When will they introduce this? They know full well that an additional €20 million is nowhere near what is required. We need answers and we need them now.”