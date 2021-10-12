Murphy welcomes progress on Peace Plus Programme

Sinn Féin MLA and Finance Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed agreement to progress the Peace Plus Programme.

The £1 billion programme had been threatened by the DUP’s boycott of the North South Ministerial Council.

However at the request of the Finance Minister, the Joint Heads of Government and the Health Minister have agreed that the Peace Plus funding will be on the agenda of the North South Ministerial meeting scheduled for 14 October 2021.

The Newry Armagh MLA said:

“I am delighted that Peace Plus will be sent to the NSMC for approval.

“This £1 billion fund will support projects for young people, health initiatives, environmental programmes and job creation.

“I hope that this progress on Peace Plus marks an end to the DUP’s damaging and illegal boycott of the NSMC.

“NSMC approval this week will keep the fund on schedule and allow the programme to be sent forward to the European Commission for sign off early in the new-year.

“This will allow the programme to open for calls in early 2022.”