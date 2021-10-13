Employers confirm that ‘home working’ is here to stay – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed findings that one in four local employers intend to hire full-time home-based workers following their experience over the past 18 months.

Speaking after Hays Recruitment published survey findings, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The transition to home working during the pandemic has been life changing for many workers who found that they could carry out their daily work without facing long journeys to and from work.

“Working from home has become the preferred option for some workers as it gives them a better work-life balance and more time with their families.

“The Hays survey reflects the findings of Sinn Féin’s own remote working survey which outline the need to modernise working arrangements.

“Sinn Féin have tabled legislation that will give workers a right to switch off and to request home working from their first day of work. We look forward to seeing this progress in the Assembly.”