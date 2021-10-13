Taoiseach looks the other way on 'out of control' rents - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has said Taoiseach Micheál Martin has chosen "to look the other way on out of control rents".

She said that Mr Martin failed to show up for struggling renters in yesterday's Budget, which contains no measures to relieve the incredible pressure they find themselves under.

The Sinn Féin Leader said it was telling that the government failed to help renters, while ensuring the extension of a tax break for landlords.

Speaking at Leaders Questions today, Ms McDonald said;

"The budget does nothing for struggling renters. As Taosieach, you are looking the other way on out of control rents.

"Not a single measure was introduced yesterday that will alleviate the financial pressure they are under. There was no move to cut rents, to ban rents increases or improve security of tenure.

"In this budget, the government has again told renters that they don't matter.

"Rents have gone through the roof since Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael joined forces in 2016. Things were bad when these two parties pretended to oppose each other, and it has gotten even worse since they clubbed together.

"The ongoing exploitation of the 300,000 renters in this state stands as testament to that fact.

"Average income workers in Dublin now hand over more than have their take home pay to a landlord. It is getting harder and harder for them to make it to the end of the month, let alone save for a deposit to buy their own home.

"That is the reality facing an entire generation of renters and yet in this Budget the government remained sitting in its hands.

"Sinn Féin would have shown up with a real solution for renters. We would have cut rents through a refundable tax credit and we would have banned rent increases for three years. The government chose not to take such action and that says it all."