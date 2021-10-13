MacManus Supports European Parliament Road Safety Vote

MacManus Supports European Parliament Road Safety Vote

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed a European Parliament vote on road safety. MEP MacManus said it was ‘important that all relevant stakeholders engage positively with its key points’. The report highlighted the need for safer infrastructure for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Speaking after the vote, MacManus said;

“I was delighted to support this important report on road safety across the EU. The report which came from the European Parliament’s Transport Committee highlighted a number of key issues that we know all too well at home in Ireland.”

“The report highlighted a European Commission study that states 54 % of fatalities on roads happen on rural roads. It further emphasises that new investment and proper maintenance of existing infrastructure are crucial to road safety.”

“Communities all across Ireland have felt the pain as a loved one or a neighbour have been either injured or killed on our roads. That is why I feel so strongly about supporting initiatives like this.”

“These initiatives not only highlight where the authorities can do better, but also raise awareness around road safety. Therefore, it is important that key stakeholders such as the Department of Transport and local authorities take this report on board and help reduce road deaths and injuries.” ENDS