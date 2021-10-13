Sinn Féin President welcomes European Commission proposals relating to the Irish Protocol

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the publication of proposals by the European Commission to deal with practical challenges arising from the Irish Protocol.

She said the British government now needed to engage with the process of finding solutions.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The Irish Protocol recognises the special status of this island by preventing a hard border, safeguarding the all-Ireland economy and protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

"It is an essential part of dealing with the consequences of Brexit; which was rejected by those with a vote this island.

"The Protocol affords our businesses, our manufacturers, retailers and farmers the opportunity to access both the British and EU markets. It cannot be undermined by the Tories and the DUP.

"We in Sinn Féin have worked extensively to find solutions to practical problems that have arisen. I met with the Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic a number of weeks ago and raised these with him.

"He has listened to those of us who want to find a way forward and I welcome the publication of the Commission's proposals this evening.

"They give certainty to businesses to maximise the opportunities to create jobs and investment. That is what businesses want and that what is the majority of the people in the north want.

"It is time for the British government to put an end to the bluster and to engage with the process of trying to find solutions to the practical issues that need to be addressed."