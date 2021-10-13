Sinn Féin nominate Aisling Reilly as new West Belfast MLA

Community activist and Handball World Champion, Aisling Reilly, has been nominated as the new Sinn Féin MLA in West Belfast.

Speaking following the nomination, Michelle O'Neill said:

“I am delighted that Aisling Reilly has been selected as the new MLA for Sinn Féin and West Belfast.

“Aisling Reilly will bring a great deal of enthusiasm and energy to our Assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland.

“It is particularly fantastic to have a proud Gaelgeoir who has emerged from the flourishing Irish medium schools of West Belfast on our team.

“She will champion the needs of the West Belfast community, working tirelessly for more affordable homes, regeneration of leisure and health facilities and the creation of new jobs.

“As part of Sinn Féin’s all-island team, Aisling will work to ensure that Belfast takes its rightful place in a new, modern and progressive United Ireland."

Aisling Reilly said:

"It is a privilege to have been selected to represent the people of West Belfast as the new Sinn Féin MLA.

"This is an exciting time for politics on the island of Ireland, with growing demand for change and a flourishing conversation on a new and united Ireland.

"As a community activist, I am passionate about ensuring our community has a strong voice reflecting the needs of families and workers.

"And it is the voice of communities that I will bring into the heart of the Assembly.

"I will drive forward real and transformative change in West Belfast - working to deliver more homes, better jobs and world class leisure and health facilities to promote positive physical and mental health.

"As an all-Ireland and world handball champion, I understand that to achieve anything in life you require determination, perseverance and passion.

"That’s the same approach I will bring to delivering for the people of West Belfast and we move towards building a new, modern and united Ireland."Anthony, updated quote from Michelle."

AISLING REILLY BIO:

Aisling Reilly is a 32-year-old from West Belfast where she has lived her entire life.

A proud Gaelgeoir, Aisling attended Bunscoil Phobal Feirste and later Coláiste Feirste.

After completing her A-Levels, Aisling went on to pursue a career in elite sport.

She has won multiple Handball World and All-Ireland Championships, and various other International accolades during her career.

A member of St.Paul’s GAC where she remains a coach, Aisling has been a member of several national youth developmental committees and was also an Ambassador of sport with Sport NI.

Aisling is a dedicated Sinn Féin activist, working closely with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey on developing West Belfast.

She is ingrained in this community and deeply committed to bettering the lives of everyone in the constituency.

Aisling is also pursuing a degree with The Open University in Business and Management.