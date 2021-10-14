Varadkar has no answers for renters - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has again questioned the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on why his government will not act to cut rents and ban any increases.

Speaking today following Leaders’ Questions, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Despite government spin and bluster, Budget 2022 offered absolutely nothing for those living in the private rented sector.

“Ten years of Fine Gael in power and rents have risen 100%, while affordable supply has dwindled.

“Yes, it is true that most people living in the private rented sector in this country do want to buy.

“But how can people on ordinary incomes afford the extortionate rents and save for a home at the same time?

“People are putting off having families, students are forced to choose between sky high rents and crippling commutes, and modest income workers approaching retirement are looking nervously to the future.

“Help to Buy is not the solution that the Tánaiste claims it is.

“It increased house prices even further, and more than 40% of those who benefitted from it already have sufficient funds for a deposit.

“We need to take action to reduce rental costs and ban any further increases.

“This government’s disastrous attempt to link rents to inflation is meaningless as figures today show that the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices is now at 3.8%. This is coupled with property price rises of almost 11% annually.

“People renting, one in four households in the Tánaiste’s own backyard, cannot tolerate any more spin and inaction from this government.

“Sinn Féin in government would ban rent increases, introduce tax relief for those renting in the private rented sector and deliver 8,000 genuinely affordable homes to rent and buy annually.”