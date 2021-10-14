O’Neill meets Šefčovič on EU proposals to make trade smoother

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has met with EU Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič to reiterate support for the Protocol after the EU published proposals to make it work smoother for local businesses.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today, I met with Maroš Šefčovič to reiterate our support for the Protocol and the EU’s practical proposals to ensure it works more smoothly for local businesses.

“The Protocol recognises the special status of this island by preventing a hard border, safeguarding jobs and the all-Ireland economy and protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is supported by the majority of political parties and MLAs in the Assembly.

“Boris Johnson’s Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the opportunities afforded to our businesses, manufacturers and farmers to create jobs and attract investment.

“The reality is, our businesses need certainty and they want the Protocol to work.

“It is time for the British government to put an end to the bluster and to engage constructively with the process of trying to find solutions to the practical issues that need to be addressed.”