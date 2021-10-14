Abortion services must be commissioned for women in north - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said abortion services must be commissioned for women in north.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking after a High Court judge has ruled the British secretary of state has failed to comply with his duty to provide abortion services to women in the north ‘expeditiously’.

Emma Sheerin said:

“The High Court judge today ruled the British secretary of state has failed in his duty to provide women in the north with access to abortion and post abortion care, 'expeditiously’.

“Women in the north are legally entitled to modern and compassionate healthcare and it is totally unacceptable that the Minister for Health has failed to commission modern and compassionate healthcare services for women.

“The Health Minister needs to stop delaying and commission the services he is responsible for so that no women are forced to travel for services that they are legally entitled to here.”