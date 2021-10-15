‘Time for strategy on maximising all-island trade opportunities’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said it’s time for strategy on maximising the potential of the increase in all-island trade.

Responding to the latest Central Statistics Office trade figures which show a huge increase in north-south trade, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“The most recent statistics published show an increase of 61% in north to south trade (almost €1 billion), while south to north trade has increased by 47% (over €700 million) in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to 2020.

“It’s clear that businesses are responding to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, adapting supply chains and taking advantage of the opportunities to continue to trade across the island and into the European single market through the protocol.

“We now need to ensure that the potential of this increased all-island trade is maximised and that businesses are supported to create jobs and investment.

“Following the proposals from the European Commission this week, we need to see the British government working to deliver certainty and stability for businesses here.

“It’s time for a clear strategy to use our special status under the protocol to deliver greater prosperity for workers, families and communities across the island.”