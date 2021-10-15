New NTPF data shows 910,000 on hospital waiting lists with 206,000 waiting 18 months or more - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed serious concern at the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund waiting lists data, which shows there are now 910,000 with more than 206,000 people now waiting 18 months or more.

He expressed concern at the lack of investment in hospital capacity in Budget 2022 as waiting lists surge.

Teachta Cullinane said that hospitals face a crisis this winter as emergency departments are already overflowing, wards are at full capacity, and hundreds are already on trolleys.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“910,000 people are now waiting on hospital waiting lists.

“There are now more than 206,000 people waiting for 18 months or more for a hospital appointment or surgery.

“This includes 31,000 children, most of whom are waiting for a diagnosis.

“This is extremely distressing for families whose loved ones cannot access a diagnosis or cannot access treatment, and cannot therefore move on with their lives.

“There were more than 500 people on trolleys or otherwise in hospital but waiting on a bed on Tuesday this week, the highest level since before the pandemic.

“It is clear that the government did not put the capacity into hospitals in the last two years that we have all known was needed since long before the pandemic.

“There isn’t a bed available in the health service now and it seems there is another wave of Covid to come.

“When combined with diagnostics waiting lists, there are more than 1.1 million people waiting on healthcare in this state and that is a disgrace.

“That is why Sinn Féin proposed funding for 600 more hospital beds next year above pre-committed levels and €150m investment in theatre capacity and diagnostic equipment.

“The government has failed to produce a credible plan for tackling waiting lists and they have failed to put the investment in.

“This is failing patients and staff.”